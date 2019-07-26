Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,025 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands comprises approximately 1.6% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC owned about 0.15% of Hanesbrands worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,594,000 after acquiring an additional 749,831 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,193,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $200,143,000 after buying an additional 200,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,844,000 after buying an additional 335,912 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,389,000. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 2,684,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,993,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Barry Hytinen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $175,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.13. 176,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,898,941. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

