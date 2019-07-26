Harwood Wealth Management Group (LON:HW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $110.00

Harwood Wealth Management Group PLC (LON:HW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.50), with a volume of 3600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.50).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 million and a P/E ratio of 42.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.17 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Harwood Wealth Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

About Harwood Wealth Management Group (LON:HW)

Harwood Wealth Management Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial planning and wealth management advisory services to retail investment clients and various companies. It offers investment management and administration, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgage services, as well as operates a range of multi manager funds.

