Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Raised to $118.00 at SunTrust Banks

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks to $118.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential downside of 4.64% from the company’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HAS. Barclays lowered FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $770.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.69.

HAS traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $123.74. 22,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,420. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $76.84 and a 52 week high of $123.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 317,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $32,539,730.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,467,633.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $387,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 329,256 shares of company stock worth $33,754,427. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Hasbro by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

