Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€41.00” Price Target for Duerr (ETR:DUE)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Duerr in a report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating and issued a $7.80 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €34.93 ($40.61).

Duerr stock opened at €27.11 ($31.52) on Tuesday. Duerr has a 52 week low of €27.17 ($31.59) and a 52 week high of €43.11 ($50.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

