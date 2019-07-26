Hays (HAS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Hays (LON: HAS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/23/2019 – Hays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/17/2019 – Hays had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/16/2019 – Hays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock.

7/15/2019 – Hays had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/10/2019 – Hays was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 170 ($2.22).

Hays stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 154.90 ($2.02). The company had a trading volume of 2,261,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,000. Hays plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 134.60 ($1.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 213.40 ($2.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155.54.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

