Head-To-Head Contrast: FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) and Solarwindow Technologies (NYSE:WNDW)

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) and Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get FutureFuel alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FutureFuel and Solarwindow Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FutureFuel 0 0 0 0 N/A Solarwindow Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FutureFuel and Solarwindow Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FutureFuel $291.02 million 1.77 $53.16 million N/A N/A Solarwindow Technologies N/A N/A -$6.85 million N/A N/A

FutureFuel has higher revenue and earnings than Solarwindow Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.3% of FutureFuel shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of FutureFuel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.3% of Solarwindow Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

FutureFuel has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solarwindow Technologies has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FutureFuel pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Solarwindow Technologies does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares FutureFuel and Solarwindow Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FutureFuel 8.05% 5.82% 4.78% Solarwindow Technologies N/A -34.36% -31.44%

Summary

FutureFuel beats Solarwindow Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry. This segment also offers performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers that enhance stain resistance and dye-ability to nylon and polyester fibers; various small-volume specialty chemicals and solvents for a range of applications; and a family of acetal based solvents, including diethoxymethane, dimethoxymethane, dibutoxymethane, glycerol formal, and phenol sulfonic acid. Its chemical products are used in various markets and end uses comprising detergent, agrochemical, automotive, oil and gas, coatings, nutrition, and polymer additives. The Biofuels segment produces and sells biodiesel. It also sells petrodiesel in blends; and engages in buying, selling, and shipping of refined petroleum products on common carrier pipelines. This segment markets its biodiesel products directly to customers through railcars, tank trucks, and barges in the United States. The company was formerly known as Viceroy Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to FutureFuel Corp. in October 2006. FutureFuel Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

About Solarwindow Technologies

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. engages in developing electricity-generating see-through windows and products for detached homes and commercial buildings. Its SolarWindow technology provides the ability to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources and generate electricity from a transparent coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells. The company is involved in developing various products that are derived from its SolarWindow technology, including SolarWindow-Commercial, a flat glass product for installation in new commercial towers under construction and replacement windows; SolarWindow-Structural Glass, a structural glass wall and curtain for tall structures; SolarWindow-Architectural Glass, a textured and decorative interior glass walls, room dividers, etc.; SolarWindow-Residential, a window glass for installation in new residential homes under construction and replacement windows; SolarWindow-Flex, a flexible glass and plastic films; and SolarWindow-Retrofit Veneer, a transparent, tinted, and flexible veneer that installers can apply directly on to existing, previously installed, window glass. The company was formerly known as New Energy Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. in March 2015. SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kalen Capital Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.