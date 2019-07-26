HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, HealthStream has additional offices in Brentwood, Tennessee; Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Chicago, Illinois and San Diego, California. “

HSTM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.62. 3,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,633. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.67.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $63.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. HealthStream’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthStream news, Director Linda Rebrovick sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

