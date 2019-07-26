Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) Given a €1.10 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €1.10 ($1.28) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Independent Research set a €1.20 ($1.40) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Warburg Research set a €1.45 ($1.69) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €1.78 ($2.06).

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen alerts:

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen stock opened at €0.97 ($1.13) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €1.32. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a one year low of €0.92 ($1.07) and a one year high of €2.66 ($3.09). The company has a market capitalization of $269.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.