Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Given a $83.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $83.00 price target on Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,154. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.29 and a beta of 1.50. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $44.56 and a 12 month high of $73.74.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $687.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.41 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,028.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,764,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,491,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 33.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 960,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,392,000 after purchasing an additional 241,690 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 639,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,514,000 after purchasing an additional 175,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,028,000 after purchasing an additional 117,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

