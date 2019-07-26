Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 480 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.42.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.87. 868,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.26. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $225.65 and a 12 month high of $355.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.67 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

