Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INFO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,774,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,870,000 after buying an additional 530,438 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,222,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,992 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,972,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,535,000 after purchasing an additional 405,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,917,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,497,000 after acquiring an additional 376,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,176,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,135,000 after acquiring an additional 41,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $9,763,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,539,607.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,000 shares of company stock worth $21,701,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,271. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. IHS Markit had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.85.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.