Hengehold Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daily Journal Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 157,588,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,682,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,611,000 after purchasing an additional 449,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $2,004,580,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,391,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,635,000 after purchasing an additional 947,264 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $49.30. 21,546,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,856,796. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $217.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

In other news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

