Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 0.9% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,137,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,394,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,115,000 after buying an additional 355,369 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 40,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.31.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,636. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.97.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $290,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

