Hengehold Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,118 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index comprises about 1.6% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the first quarter worth $310,000. Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index during the first quarter worth $313,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the fourth quarter worth about $604,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,904. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $30.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73.

