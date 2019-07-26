Hengehold Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,360,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,354,000 after buying an additional 453,168 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 486,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 86,558 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 35,077 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 292,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,541 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 130,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,987. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.51. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.