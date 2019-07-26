Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 1,564 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,825,000 after purchasing an additional 98,672 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,255,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,288,000 after acquiring an additional 30,612 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,269,000. GenTrust LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 863,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,283,000 after acquiring an additional 24,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 805,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.57. 2,025,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,391. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $58.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.67.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

