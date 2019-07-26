Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

LON:BOOT opened at GBX 236.41 ($3.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 247.70. Henry Boot has a 1-year low of GBX 230 ($3.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 304 ($3.97). The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. The stock has a market cap of $324.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44.

In other Henry Boot news, insider Darren Littlewood bought 527 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £1,317.50 ($1,721.55). Also, insider John T. Sutcliffe sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.28), for a total value of £75,300 ($98,392.79).

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

