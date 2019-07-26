Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 25.04%.

HFWA stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 235,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,826. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In related news, Director Lisa Banner sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $28,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $119,424.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,078.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 537,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after buying an additional 135,264 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HFWA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Heritage Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

