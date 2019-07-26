Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HSY. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $150.95. The stock had a trading volume of 526,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,913. Hershey has a twelve month low of $94.78 and a twelve month high of $149.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.95. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 90.64%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 53.92%.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 360,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $44,400,409.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,639,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,018,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Javier H. Idrovo sold 40,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $5,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,873,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,100 shares of company stock worth $401,990 and have sold 3,676,669 shares worth $464,330,578. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

