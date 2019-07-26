Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.78 to $3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.995 billion to $9.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.45 billion.Hilton Hotels also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.78-3.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on J2 Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.34.

Hilton Hotels stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.18. The company had a trading volume of 72,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.39. Hilton Hotels has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $101.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 243.42% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Hotels will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, insider Ian Russell Carter sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,006,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,975,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

