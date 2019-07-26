Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.92 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Home Bancorp stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.54. 331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,744. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $350.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HBCP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of China Metro Rural in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

In related news, insider John W. Bordelon sold 3,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $113,155.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Bordelon sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $49,639.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

