Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of HBCP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.37. 221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,744. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.92 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 26.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.90 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Bordelon sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $49,639.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 56,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Home Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

