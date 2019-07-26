Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 4th

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

Home Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Home Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home Bancshares to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Home Bancshares stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Home Bancshares has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $24.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.07.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $164.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.83 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Bancshares news, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $60,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 30,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $589,270.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,346.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,552 shares of company stock valued at $843,131. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOMB. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

