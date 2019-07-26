Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 21,191.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,517,498 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $353,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 16,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 85,034 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 9,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Tile Shop in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.78.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at $98,227,090.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.92. 257,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,605. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.96. The company has a market capitalization of $236.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $219.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

