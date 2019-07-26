Honest Price Down 39.4% Over Last Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, Honest has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar. One Honest token can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. Honest has a total market cap of $179,064.00 and $111,390.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00294430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.63 or 0.01649880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00121704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024435 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,913,323 tokens. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.