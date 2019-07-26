Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.15.

In related news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.25. 65,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $178.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.