Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 453.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 289.1% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.25. 65,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,387. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $178.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.15.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

