Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 19,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.15.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $173.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.29. The company has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $178.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

