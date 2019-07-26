Horan Capital Management Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Horan Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,677 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.9% of Horan Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Horan Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,068,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,413,000 after acquiring an additional 90,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,598,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,326,000 after acquiring an additional 310,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,492,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,562,000 after acquiring an additional 86,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,499,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $698,461,000 after acquiring an additional 458,491 shares in the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.56.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,531.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $164,442,099.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,110,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.80. 150,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,085,361. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $320.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.