Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Short Interest Up 52.0% in July

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,958,000 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the June 15th total of 1,288,200 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

HLI traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.82. The stock had a trading volume of 680,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,816. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $250.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLI. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

In other news, major shareholder Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $136,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,398,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,262,000 after buying an additional 34,926 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the period. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

