Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HWDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of LIFE SETT/PAR VTG A FPD 0.01 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) and set an add rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Numis Securities raised Howden Joinery Group to an add rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 512 ($6.69) to GBX 575 ($7.51) in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $394.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 532.86 ($6.96).

LON HWDN traded up GBX 15.20 ($0.20) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 567 ($7.41). The company had a trading volume of 2,478,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,000. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 412.40 ($5.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 532.60 ($6.96). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 500.56. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.38%.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Karen Caddick purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £15,540 ($20,305.76).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

