Howland Capital Management LLC Invests $314,000 in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,743 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,507,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $260,074,000 after purchasing an additional 69,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,065,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,263,116,000 after purchasing an additional 796,906 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $636,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $3,012,394.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,003 shares of company stock worth $6,636,550 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Citigroup began coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 target price on Zillow Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 target price on Colfax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

NKE traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,770. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

