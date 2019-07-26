Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 8,331.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212,570 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 21,191.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $353,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,498 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,884,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $147,976,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 604,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $90,808,000 after acquiring an additional 419,034 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.78.

Shares of HD traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.01. The stock had a trading volume of 49,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.96. The firm has a market cap of $236.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $219.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $2,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

