Hugo Tudor Sells 50,000 Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) insider Hugo Tudor sold 50,000 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.88), for a total transaction of £225,000 ($294,002.35).

LON:PAG opened at GBX 441.20 ($5.77) on Friday. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 379.20 ($4.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 510.50 ($6.67). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 441.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAG. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 516.40 ($6.75).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

