Hush Reaches 1-Day Volume of $211.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0324 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. Over the last week, Hush has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $182,575.00 and $211.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00725448 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00205058 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00082114 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003459 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000555 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 5,641,700 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

