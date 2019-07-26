Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.64, 1,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUSKF shares. TD Securities lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie raised Husky Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.31.

Husky Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HUSKF)

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

