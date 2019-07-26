Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on H. ValuEngine upgraded William Lyon Homes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.37.

H stock opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.20. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Udell sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $285,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 32.5% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 94,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 11.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 7.1% in the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 202,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,416,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

