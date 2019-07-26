IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBERIABANK Corporation is a commercial bank holding company. “

IBKC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens set a $89.00 target price on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Iberia Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of IBERIABANK in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of IBKC stock opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. IBERIABANK has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.36.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $315.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.34 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IBERIABANK will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IBERIABANK news, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $335,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 6,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $507,289.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,396.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,669,593 in the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 361 Capital LLC grew its position in IBERIABANK by 9.3% in the first quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 39,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,178,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in IBERIABANK by 21.2% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 611,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,820,000 after acquiring an additional 107,028 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 108.4% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 10,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

