IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.44.

IDEX stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.89. 7,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,221. IDEX has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $173.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.55.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.06, for a total value of $1,090,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,818,057.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 81,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.11, for a total transaction of $12,582,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 173,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,980,919.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,055,566. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in IDEX by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in IDEX by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,285,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in IDEX by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in IDEX by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

