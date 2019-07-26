IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $255.00 to $295.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America set a $300.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.86.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $283.56 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $176.11 and a 1 year high of $292.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,501.94%. The firm had revenue of $576.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total transaction of $650,364.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,513.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Mckeon sold 7,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.87, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,721 shares of company stock worth $12,554,774. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $940,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,743,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

