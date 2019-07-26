IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,123 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,858 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,898,010 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $525,728,000 after buying an additional 38,692 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,749,967 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $498,872,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $442,149,000 after buying an additional 185,252 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in FedEx by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,740,543 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $497,162,000 after buying an additional 792,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FedEx by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $383,063,000 after buying an additional 418,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Stephens started coverage on Cable One in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $175.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $150.68 and a twelve month high of $259.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

