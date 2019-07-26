IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp downgraded Steris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $227.00 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $148.44 and a one year high of $231.45. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

