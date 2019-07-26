IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,116 Shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Worldpay by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Worldpay by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worldpay by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worldpay by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Viacom from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Worldpay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.25.

WP stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.99. 46,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,423. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.75. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Worldpay Inc has a 12 month low of $70.41 and a 12 month high of $134.82.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.37 million. Worldpay had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Worldpay Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

