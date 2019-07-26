IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.6% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.66.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 303,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,484. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

