IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,568,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,344,000 after purchasing an additional 253,809 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $791,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey W. Martin sold 9,392 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total value of $1,257,119.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 723 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $97,944.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,573.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,148,984 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America set a $420.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

SRE traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.08. 2,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,038. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $104.88 and a 1 year high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.31.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.23. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Read More: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.