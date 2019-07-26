IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 500.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Biogen by 150.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $235.24 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $216.12 and a 52 week high of $358.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $231.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,169.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 118,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $229.94 per share, for a total transaction of $27,211,559.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,415.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 173,035 shares of company stock valued at $39,759,632. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.74.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

