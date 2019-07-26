IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 2,180 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vincent Tese sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 53,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $4,320,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,035 shares of company stock worth $15,399,246 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $89.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.80. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $92.31.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.21.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

