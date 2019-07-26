IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 5,237 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,570,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $430,599,000 after buying an additional 115,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,631,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $463,429,000 after buying an additional 229,817 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Micron Technology by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Micron Technology by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Micron Technology had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,288 shares of company stock worth $2,052,506. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.62.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

