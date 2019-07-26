IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 25,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 54,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vicki A. Hollub purchased 37,460 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,803,699.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,956,896.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian purchased 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $243,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,757.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 80,660 shares of company stock worth $3,893,851 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OXY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.32. 779,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,812,194. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $84.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $208.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

