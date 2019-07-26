IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for IMI PLC/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas anticipates that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the year.

Get IMI PLC/S alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAY remained flat at $$31.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.46. IMI PLC/S has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $33.15.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for IMI PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.